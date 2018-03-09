Grayson Allen Got a Flagrant Foul for Intentionally Tripping a Player By Thrusting Out His Butt

Grayson Allen is back, baby! With Duke playing for a #1 seed and having rallied to come back from a big deficit right before halftime, Allen went for a ball and then thrust his buttocks out to get in the way of another North Carolina player.

The good news is that he is growing as a tripper and diversifying his repertoire. Tripping with the legs was so last year. I look forward to Allen tripping someone with his head in the NCAA Tournament.

Allen was assessed a flagrant 1 after a review by officials, making this the first time excessive contact with a butt has resulted in a flagrant in this Tobacco Raod series..