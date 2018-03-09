PM Roundup: Kelley Jakle; LeBron Not Thinking About LA; Richard Sherman Cut

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has not yet been cut.

Kelley Jakle honors Brittany Snow: The lovely and talented Kelley Jakle posted a birthday tribute to Brittany Snow, her former roommate and co-star in the Pitch Perfect movies. In case you’re unaware, Jakle is an actress and singer who is the great-granddaughter of Branch Rickey.

LeBron says he’s not focused on LA: LeBron James says he’s too focused on the current season to consider his free agent options, including Los Angeles. Suuuuuure he is…

Sherman, Seahawks part ways: Richard Sherman has been cut by the Seattle Seahawks. Sherman has been one of the best defenders in the NFL over the past few seasons and earned legendary status in the city. It’s going to be weird seeing him wearing another jersey. The Seahawks do want him back, so we’ll see how this plays out.

Tweet of the Day:

Thread from @SlavaMalamud theorizing that the entire KHL season was rigged so Putin's favorite team wins.https://t.co/mqVaED65zR — Christian Borys (@ItsBorys) March 8, 2018

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all-in on Mike Evans, as they handed him an $82.5 million extension on Friday

The Miami Dolphins are trading Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns for two draft picks, which just adds to the insane NFL trade carousel

