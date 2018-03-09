Jarvis Landry, Josh Gordon ... It's Time for Kirk Cousins to Seriously Consider The Cleveland Browns

Yeah, I know that headline will make some people shake their heads, but after Friday’s developments, Kirk Cousins should absolutely be buying on the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns acquired Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins on Friday in exchange for two draft picks. Cleveland and Landry are expected to work out a long-term deal that will keep him in town for the foreseeable future.

With a possession receiver in tow, the Browns now need to go about filling out the rest of their roster, which already has some nice pieces. The picks in the Landry trade fall somewhere between the third and seventh rounds, which means Cleveland still has a loaded draft.

We know for sure they still own the 1st, 4th, 33rd, 35th and 64th picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. That’s five picks in the top 64, which should help rebuild the roster in short order if new general manager John Dorsey nails it. Armed with a ton of cap space, Dorsey now needs to make an insane offer to Cousins.

If the Browns can secure a veteran quarterback, they free themselves from having to take one at the top of the draft. That would open things up to some tantalizing possibilities.

The Browns could take Saquon Barkley at No. 1, then go with a player like N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb at No. 4. Or how about Alabama do-everything defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick or lightning-fast Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith? Any of those three guys could be game-changers defensively. Pair whoever they take at No. 4 with 2017 No. 1 pick Myles Garrett and that defense is looking young, athletic and formidable.

Think of a Browns offense that has Barkley, Landry and some combination of Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman and David Njoku. Plus, let’s not forget the Browns have an offensive line with Joe Thomas, Kevin Zeitler, J.C. Tretter and Joel Bitonio. I’m sorry, but if you’re Kirk Cousins and you’re signing a long-term deal, that’s as attractive a collection of talent as you’re going to find.

Yes, the Browns are still the Browns, but with all those picks and the young players already on the roster, it would be absolutely foolish of Cousins not to seriously consider taking his talents to Cleveland.