AUDIO: Muhammad Wilkerson's Mom Calls WFAN to Fire Back at Manish Mehta

Manish Mehta, a Jets columnnist for the New York Daily News, tweeted last night after it was reported that Muhammad Wilkerson was leaving Green Bay and taking a free agent meeting to New Orleans, “Wilkerson is getting some terrible advice. The last place he should be near given his issues with alcohol is Bourbon Street/French Quarter. Who is advising this guy?”

WFAN’s morning program Boomer and Gio spent about 15 minutes cross-examining Mehta about their belief that this tweet was inappropriate, and then Wilkerson’s mother Ka’idah called the show to excoriate the columnist:

Ms. Wilkerson said that she was “livid,” and that Mehta has never liked her son. She said that Mehta has no proof that her son is an alcoholic, that the insinuation was “absolutely” untrue, and that she was considering taking legal action.

[H/T Rapoport]