Odell Beckham Jr. Video: Pizza, White Powder & Brown Cigarette

Just when you think Odell Beckham Jr. has had a quiet offseason … a video pops up on social media featuring one of the best receivers in the NFL. In the video, which was first tweeted by the Fameolous, Beckham is in bed with a woman, pizza, a credit card, and a white substance. Beckham is holding some type of brown cigarette.
OBJ can be heard saying:
“Trying to get you to sleep …”
Here is a cleaner look at the mysterious white substance:
The New York Daily News says the Giants have no comment at this time.
Comments