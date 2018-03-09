Odell Beckham Jr. Video: Pizza, White Powder & Brown Cigarette

Just when you think Odell Beckham Jr. has had a quiet offseason … a video pops up on social media featuring one of the best receivers in the NFL. In the video, which was first tweeted by the Fameolous, Beckham is in bed with a woman, pizza, a credit card, and a white substance. Beckham is holding some type of brown cigarette.

OBJ can be heard saying:

“Trying to get you to sleep …”

Here is a cleaner look at the mysterious white substance:

Baking soda on deck too☃️ pic.twitter.com/hgoDHRWi31 — FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousent) March 9, 2018

The New York Daily News says the Giants have no comment at this time.