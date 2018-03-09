PODCAST: Mike Ryan, Executive Producer of the Dan Le Batard Show

Mike Ryan, Executive Producer of the Dan Le Batard Show stops by to join the podcast:
We discussed:
- How did Mike get to the Dan Le Batard Show?
- Is it really THAT fun?
- Stugotz’s character
- Is the show good, or really bad?
- Worrying about what the bosses will think of the content
- Who decided the show would be what it is?
- Is Will Cain Johnny Cash?
- Why he doesn’t really care for the NFL anymore
- His thoughts on my LeBron James take?
- Are sports takes boring?
- Does he want LeBron back in Miami?
- Is Brock Lesnar annoying?
- Should the UFC let Lesnar and Jon Jones juice for the fight?
- Ronda Rousey’s potential in the WWE.
- What he watches on TV
[H/T the RSS feed for this podcast was created by Patrick Hatton]
