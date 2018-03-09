PODCAST: Mike Ryan, Executive Producer of the Dan Le Batard Show

Mike Ryan, Executive Producer of the Dan Le Batard Show stops by to join the podcast:

We discussed:

How did Mike get to the Dan Le Batard Show?

Is it really THAT fun?

Stugotz’s character

Is the show good, or really bad?

Worrying about what the bosses will think of the content

Who decided the show would be what it is?

Is Will Cain Johnny Cash?

Why he doesn’t really care for the NFL anymore

His thoughts on my LeBron James take?

Are sports takes boring?

Does he want LeBron back in Miami?

Is Brock Lesnar annoying?

Should the UFC let Lesnar and Jon Jones juice for the fight?

Ronda Rousey’s potential in the WWE.

What he watches on TV

Well, @MichaelRyanRuiz isn't worried about juicing in the UFC. Full episode out tonight! pic.twitter.com/KuzWnVK9Fp — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 8, 2018

[H/T the RSS feed for this podcast was created by Patrick Hatton]