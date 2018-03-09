Roundup: Women Ditching High Heels; Eating like Jennifer Lopez; Kim Jong Un's Health Issues

Lucy Mecklenburgh, actress … The Sopranos is back, well, in a prequel film … Kylie Jenner’s $450 ring is not just a $450 ring … NASA discovers that Jupiter has been hiding secrets … Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” is finally certified diamond … Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts for More Than $50 Billion … Has anyone noticed that women are ditching high heels? … Disney’s streaming service to add Star Wars television series … Snap is laying off 120 employees as they revamp their engineering team … KFC returns to supplier to end the chicken shortage in the UK … Is Kim Jong Un dealing with a variety of health issues? … What is it like to eat like Jennifer Lopez for a week? … Katy Perry is making $25 million from American Idol this year …
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers offer LeBron James ownership to stay? [Sports Illustrated]
Retired NBA player Steve Francis has a deep story to tell. [The Player’s Tribune]
Chris Bosh is in search for that feeling he used to know as an NBA star. [ESPN]
Devastating story on how drugs and suicides have affected high school football. [New York Times]
The Seattle Seahawks and The Legion of Boom era has ended. [The Ringer]
The Seahawks turned down a better off from the Patriots for Michael Bennett. [Bleacher Report]
Mike Francesa decided he needs an agent to help clear up his future. [New York Post]
Does the WWE make more sense for FOX than the UFC? [Outkick the Coverage]
Trae Young’s dad: “It’s going to be a tough decision.” [Boston]
The Mountain from Game of Thrones can deadlift more than most people.
An arctic fox greets a human to the Canadian Arctic.
Yes, there are still heavyweight boxers that matter.
Scary moment for OKC’s Terrance Ferguson.
