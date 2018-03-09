Roundup: Women Ditching High Heels; Eating like Jennifer Lopez; Kim Jong Un's Health Issues

Lucy Mecklenburgh, actress … The Sopranos is back, well, in a prequel film … Kylie Jenner’s $450 ring is not just a $450 ring … NASA discovers that Jupiter has been hiding secrets … Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” is finally certified diamond … Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts for More Than $50 Billion … Has anyone noticed that women are ditching high heels? … Disney’s streaming service to add Star Wars television series … Snap is laying off 120 employees as they revamp their engineering team … KFC returns to supplier to end the chicken shortage in the UK … Is Kim Jong Un dealing with a variety of health issues? … What is it like to eat like Jennifer Lopez for a week? … Katy Perry is making $25 million from American Idol this year …

The Mountain from Game of Thrones can deadlift more than most people.

An arctic fox greets a human to the Canadian Arctic.

Yes, there are still heavyweight boxers that matter.

OKC Thunder rookie Terrance Ferguson went down after getting hit in the head… He was able to walk off the court pic.twitter.com/GQdaWsmCLA — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 9, 2018

Scary moment for OKC’s Terrance Ferguson.