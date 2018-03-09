Tiger Woods is Now Top 3 in Odds to Win the Masters

After taking the solo lead at the Valspar Championship during the second round, Tiger Woods’ odds to win the 2018 Masters plummeted. Woods finished his second round tied for the lead at four-under and although Corey Conners and Kelly Kraft have now surpassed that group at -7 and -5, the excitement is there and Vegas knows it.

According to Jeff Sherman, Woods is now a 10/1 favorite to win the Masters putting him behind only Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas at 8/1.

2018 Masters updated D Johnson 8/1

J Thomas 8/1

T Woods 10/1

J Spieth 12/1

J Rahm 12/1

J Day 14/1

R McIlroy 16/1

P Mickelson 18/1

R Fowler 20/1

J Rose 20/1

B Watson 25/1

H Matsuyama 30/1

T Fleetwood 30/1

S Garcia 40/1

P Casey 40/1

M Leishman 40/1

A Noren 50/1

T Hatton 50/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) March 9, 2018

As surprising as that may seem, it shouldn’t shock those who have been watching this comeback.

Woods has won the Masters four times in his career and has finished in the top-10 another 13 times. He hasn’t played in the event since 2015 when he finished T17.

Also near the top is Phil Mickelson at 18/1 odds. Mickelson just won for the first time since 2013 last week at the WGC Mexico Championship and finished T2 at the Masters in 2015.

This is setting up to be a spectacular year for the Masters.

* I hope you all placed your bets on Tiger last month when I did.