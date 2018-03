The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Auburn Tigers 81-62 in today’s SEC Tournament matchup. Collin Sexton balled out and scored 31 points, leading his team to victory.

After the game Coach Bruce Pearl was visibly upset about something that happened in the handshake line.

Alabama (9) outscored Auburn (1) by 50-22 in the second half at the #SECTourney… then Bruce Pearl wanted to fight someone in the postgame handshake line: pic.twitter.com/nvDjCG2vSO — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) March 9, 2018

UPDATE: ESPN says the beef was between Pearl and Alabama’s strength coach:

Is it me or has there been more postgame handshake line beef than in year’s past?