Western Kentucky Coach Rick Stansbury Addressed Sideline Reporter Laura Britt as “Honey”

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defeated the UAB Blazers yesterday 98-70. After the game, sideline reporter Laura Britt caught up with Western Kentucky’s Coach Rick Stansbury to talk about their upcoming game against Old Dominon. That is where things went a little south…

Last night, WKU’s Rick Stansbury addressed sideline reporter Laura Britt as “honey” pic.twitter.com/BuEONYpZ7A — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) March 9, 2018

I don’t know what was worse…Stansbury huffing and puffing and rolling his eyes during the questions, or him addressing Britt as “honey”?

Kudos to Britt for keeping her cool on-air. Britt took to Twitter to air out her frustrations, as she was understandably frustrated by what had occurred.