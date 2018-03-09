NCAAB USA Today Sports

Western Kentucky Coach Rick Stansbury Addressed Sideline Reporter Laura Britt as “Honey”

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defeated the UAB Blazers yesterday 98-70.  After the game, sideline reporter Laura Britt caught up with Western Kentucky’s Coach Rick Stansbury to talk about their upcoming game against Old Dominon.  That is where things went a little south…

I don’t know what was worse…Stansbury huffing and puffing and rolling his eyes during the questions, or him addressing Britt as “honey”?

Kudos to Britt for keeping her cool on-air.  Britt took to Twitter to air out her frustrations, as she was understandably frustrated by what had occurred.

