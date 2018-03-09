Western Kentucky Coach Rick Stansbury Addressed Sideline Reporter Laura Britt as “Honey”

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defeated the UAB Blazers yesterday 98-70. After the game, sideline reporter Laura Britt caught up with Western Kentucky’s Coach Rick Stansbury to talk about their upcoming game against Old Dominon. That is where things went a little south…
I don’t know what was worse…Stansbury huffing and puffing and rolling his eyes during the questions, or him addressing Britt as “honey”?
Kudos to Britt for keeping her cool on-air. Britt took to Twitter to air out her frustrations, as she was understandably frustrated by what had occurred.
Comments