The Packers Must Be Aggressive If They Want to Land Richard Sherman

The Green Bay Packers, for the most part, are MIA when it comes to signing big-name free agents, but that is exactly what they need to do right now. With Ted Thompson no longer in charge, new Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst should go all in on Richard Sherman, who he is reportedly interested in:

With Sherman now in the clear, after being released, this could be the perfect match for both sides. The Packers desperately needed secondary help at 6:12 ET time today, and at 6:13, they needed it even worse.

And another trade for Browns: Packers have informed CB Damarious Randall that he is being traded to Cleveland (like everybody else), per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Damarious Randall was the best corner the team had, and the secondary was awful with him. Not only do they now need a replacement, they need an upgrade.

If they decide to draft one like they did last year with Kevin King, it will be no bueno.

The last time Green Bay made the definition of a splashy move was with a 29-year-old future Hall-of-Fame CB, Charles Woodson. As for Sherman, he is, well, 29, a CB, and a future Hall-of-Famer.

Sherman is not the hellacious, fearful defender he was in 2014, but as he reminded everyone today, he ain’t “slowin'” down just yet:

“Cause ppl talking to me like I’m slowin’ down. Opinions over statistics, of course” pic.twitter.com/nonbj7rQDA — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 9, 2018

Even 85% of the Sherman could serve the Packers well improving their secondary that ranked 30th in yards per pass attempt, 29th in passing touchdowns, and 31st in passer rating last season.

As for just why Sherman would want to join the Packers, he would be joining arguably the best QB in the league and it would be one of the few places that would be an upgrade from Russell Wilson. And according to the man himself, that is what he is seeking:

Asked Richard Sherman what he’s looking for in his next team: “Looking for a great fit. A team that has a great QB. Looking for somewhere I will be comfortable.” Who fits that description? 🤔 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2018

With a healthy Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay is already a threat to win it every single year, but they have mostly left him astray with such average surrounding talent. If they could bring him Sherman, it would increase their chances against the NFC’s best immensely.

Of course, Sherman is at times a distraction, but against Carson Wentz, Drew Brees, Jimmy Garoppolo, Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott (dominates the Packers’ defense) he has value far above the alternative.

The conservative atmosphere in Green Bay is the complete opposite of what ultimately broke up the Legion of Boom era in Seattle.

The only concern with the match is Sherman is coming off an Achilles injury, and the Packers cannot keep anyone healthy.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the Packers might once again not get the free agent help they need. But they need to change up the M.O. in Green Bay from the recent slide that has seen them squander much of Aaron Rodgers’ prime. Going after Sherman would be that change.