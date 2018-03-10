Richard Sherman Must Be Healthy and Productive to Make His $39 Million from the 49ers

There has been a steady flow of news today indicating Richard Sherman could/would join the 49ers, that reached a crescendo when he told Josina Anderson he was discussing a three-year deal with the team and culminated with Adam Schefter reporting it’s done.

And Ian Rapoport has some details on the deal:

The #49ers reached an agreement with former #Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on a 3-year deal worth $39M, source said. $5M signing bonus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2018

We will have to learn further specifics to truly gauge this deal but upon first look it sure looks like one where Sherman will have to prove his worth or he’ll be looking for work again this time next year.

Coming off an Achilles tear, it makes sense that Sherman would have to sign a “prove it” deal, and it goes without saying he’ll be plenty motivated to stick it to the Seahawks by doing so. Time will tell if his body physically holds up its end of the bargain.

The tables have turned since this happened: