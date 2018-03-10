NFL USA Today Sports

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Shows His Personalized Bugatti Chiron to Odell Beckham Jr.

Soccer

Check out this video of Cristiano Ronaldo flossing his personalized Bugatti Chiron (CR7 logo and all) to Odell Beckham Jr.:

Even OBJ is in awe of the ride…

