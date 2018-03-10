Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Shows His Personalized Bugatti Chiron to Odell Beckham Jr.

Check out this video of Cristiano Ronaldo flossing his personalized Bugatti Chiron (CR7 logo and all) to Odell Beckham Jr.:
Even OBJ is in awe of the ride…
Check out this video of Cristiano Ronaldo flossing his personalized Bugatti Chiron (CR7 logo and all) to Odell Beckham Jr.:
Even OBJ is in awe of the ride…
Everyone wins.
Allen is diversifying his tripping game.
The Browns have already gotten a facelift.
Yesterday it was reported by SI’s Richard Deitsch that Michael Smith would be following his former co-host Jemele Hill in leaving the (…)
Kelley Jakle, LeBron not thinking about LA, Richard Sherman cut by Seahawks and more.
Here comes Big Cat!
Comments