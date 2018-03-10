Watch: Tiger Woods Takes a Share of the Lead at the Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods is feeling it right now and that couldn’t have been more evident with this chip in the par-4 ninth hole during his third round at the Valspar Championship.

Woods pulled his tee shot left, but followed up by hitting a second shot that landed on the green and skipped just off the back leaving him a fairly difficult but makable chip for birdie.

Tiger did what Tiger does and drained it and then delivered a fist pump because…YES!!!

Tiger followed that up by draining a long putt for birdie to get to eight-under and tie Corey Conners for the lead.