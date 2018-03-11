Jay Williams Is Talking About Rick Pitino to Georgia

Despite a reputation that is tattered like a wind-whipped flag in some dusty West Texas ghost town, Rick Pitino still wants to coach basketball. He said he doesn’t care at what level, although it’s difficult to imagine the high school who would sign off on Pitino’s hiring, and he’s already tried the NBA thing.

But: Good luck has struck for Pitino. There is an opening at Georgia, which just fired Mark Fox, and ESPN analyst Jay Williams says he’s hearing from people who would know that Pitino may wind up there.

Been hearing Rick Pitino’s name a lot from trusted sources regarding the Georgia job. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) March 11, 2018

That would be a bold move for Georgia. Then again, Georgia has the sort of program that’s going to have to make a bold move or two if it’s ever going to rise out of the muck.

Still: Rick Pitino? At this point?

Man.