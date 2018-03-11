Odell Beckham Jr's Best Friend Cut by the Giants; Does this Hint at OBJ's Future in New York?

It was an eventful weekend for Odell Beckham Jr. but now there is evidence to suggest it may only be the beginning. One day after he was caught on video in bed with a woman near white powder, his “Wing man,” former LSU teammate, and close friend Brad Wing was cut from the Giants.

Is it just a coincidence? Perhaps, but there is also enough reason to believe that this move could actually be a sign of things to come.

Wing and Beckham’s friendship is no secret – they share an agent, Zeke Sandhu – and Wing was devastated when his best friend suffered an injury last season:

“I said I loved him,” and added, “He’s more than a teammate to me. Teammate is probably the last thing he is to me. I consider him very, very close to me,”

Even before Beckham’s latest incident, the mercurial receiver has vividly shown why he is a risk to sign long-term. So much so, before this past season began, The Big Lead’s Jason McIntyre advised the Giants to actually trade the superstar wide receiver.

The New York Daily News‘ Pat Leonard is now saying that Wing’s release could be a clue of how the Giants plan to handle Beckham’s final year of his contract:

“Wing’s release is noteworthy also in the context of Beckham’s future with the Giants, especially after Friday’s release of a video that appeared to show Beckham allegedly holding a blunt cigarette lying next to a woman who is holding a credit card with what appears to be a white substance in front of her.”

Leonard then went on radio saying he doesn’t even think Beckham will be wearing Blue come September:

Pat Leonard of the NY Dailynews just stated on ESPN Radio that he doesn’t believe Odell Beckham Jr is a member of the Giants on Week 1 of the 2018 Season. — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) March 10, 2018

Do not forget this is the same (diva) receiver that went street brawler on Josh Norman during a game:

And re-enacted a peeing dog:

And purposed to a kicking net:

Is it another coincidence that Tampa Bay has already signedMike Evans to an extension, a WR that was drafted the same year and has been less productive?

The Giants should seriously look at, and consider all options before committing to possibly the second coming of Terrell Owens.