VIDEO: Arizona's Rawle Atkins Dunked a Basketball With Alarming Force

The Arizona Wildcats were able to fight through all the distractions surrounding the program and win the Pac-12 Tournament, breezing past USC. Sean Miller got his first taste of vindication. Rawle Atkins got his first taste of indefinitely incapacitating another human being.

This savage dunk was downright cruel to Elijah Stewart, who was only trying to play honest defense and paid dearly. DeAndre Ayton suggested swift and severe penalties for his teammate.

Deandre Ayton on Rawle Alkins’ dunk: “He needs to go to jail for that.” pic.twitter.com/TrEIyyl2Tx — Ryan Kelapire (@RKelapire) March 11, 2018

Perhaps a little extreme, but hey, watching such violence is difficult to process.