Tiger Woods Finishes One Stroke Back at Valspar Championship, He's Back!

Tiger Woods opened his final round at the Valspar Championship with a birdie on the first hole. He followed that up with two pars and a bogey and then went 12 holes without a birdie or a par before giving us all a little bit of that Tiger magic we’ve been missing.

On the par-3 17th, Woods drained a 44 foot putt for birdie to get within one stroke of clubhouse leader Paul Casey. The crowd was electric and exploded knowing they were seeing something special with this comeback.

Woods hasn’t been here on a Sunday in several years, but, fused spine and all, he appears to have picked up right where he left off. He’s back baby and he knows it and had just a few of his putts that burned the edge fallen, we all would have seen something we didn’t expect.

Tiger looked confident and never appeared to be struggling despite the fact that he had more putts barely miss the hole than seems possible. While Tiger didn’t win this week, it’s more than obvious that he is trending towards a win, at some point, during this comeback. Could that come next week at Bay Hill during the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

It wouldn’t surprise me.