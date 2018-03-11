Woman in OBJ Video Identifies Herself and Details the Night

The internet erupted last night when a video went viral revealing Odell Beckham Jr. in bed with a woman, a pizza, a credit card, a brown cigarette … and white powder. While no new information has been uncovered about the pizza, credit card, brown cigarette, or white power, the woman involved has been revealed.

The woman’s name is Laura Cuenca and can be found on Instagram @ellcnc with a follower count of 1,434. Currently, her account is only visible for those she has approved.

The New York Post is reporting that the woman is an aspiring French Instagram model and is saying:

“I do not remember all of the evening, only that we met in a bar and then found ourselves at a hotel and we had passed the night together,” and “He left the morning [after] to take his planes for Madrid.”

OBJ responded to this matter:

Old news still makes a good story….I guess. #CatchUpWereIn18’ — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) March 9, 2018

However, it sounds like by “old news” he means not very old:

From another reader: The girl he was with is on instagram. Her name is ELLCNC. She is from Paris. Odell was just there for fashion week. It is definitely from the past three weeks. You can’t look at a fast low resolution clip and make a timetable based on his tattoos. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) March 10, 2018

As this video confirms, OBJ was indeed in Paris just last week:

The Giants state they are aware of the video but do not have a comment at this time.