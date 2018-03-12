Roundup: Why LeBron Snubbed Isaiah Thomas; Grant Hill vs the NCAA; & the Giants Better Not Pay Odell Beckham

Bebe Rexha, a singer … 15-year olds are moving to Missouri to get married … in Texas, a debate over “chuck it” vs “chuck” … why was an IRS agent calling into the Howard Stern show while at the office? … “Canadian schools facing blowback for ‘white privilege’ awareness campaigns” … yet another example of just how global the NBA has gotten … “The food was so bad, a nearby Yorkshire terrier started to look more appetising” … is ‘Frozen’ propaganda? … day care owner gets 21 years in jail, I’m not sure why it wasn’t more … how this amazing photo of a plane and the Super Blue Blood moon happened … Hennessy is flying off the shelves in New Hampshire, and probably going to another state …

Why would Giants pay Odell Beckham when he’s a walking headache? How the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs. How athletes like Gronk, Richard Sherman and Russell Westbrook are alike. [Podcast]

This is a great answer to everyone saying LeBron’s brand is already global. [LA Times]

We kind of knew this, but now it’s official: That LeBron snub of Isaiah Thomas after King James hit the game-winning shot over Minnesota was definitely intentional. [ESPN]

A fight broke out on the field of a high school game, and then a parent came out of the stands and punched a player. [Morning News]

Nepotism at Louisville. Pretty bad look, Jurich. [Courier-Journal]

“It used to be Paul Pierce saying, ‘Hey, let’s wear the green/black ones.’ Not anymore. The players can’t control it.” Interesting read on Nike controlling NBA jerseys. [Herald]

The NCAA is upset that Grant Hill is in a Mountain Dew advertising campaign. Why? Because Coke is an NCAA sponsor and they’re mad. [Sports Business Journal]

Good read on high school basketball in Los Angeles: “Success of African American basketball coaches helps break barriers.” [LA Times]

The University of Idaho did not do a good job fielding sexual assault complaints about football. [Idaho Statesman]

“An open letter to the NRA’s top apologist: You are contemptible. You don’t scare me, and neither do your sick fans.” [Daily Beast]

Pretty sad this got over 3 million views: A guy eating a McDonald’s meal as fast as possible.

LeBron nutmegged Lonzo … but it didn’t count as an assist.

About a year old, but first I’d seen it: Michael Jordan’s trainer helps strengthen your brain.