RG3 and Grete Sadeiko Got Married in Miami

Robert Griffin III and Grete Sadeiko have been together for about a year and a half — before we knew they were a couple, they had already gotten tattoos of each others’ names on their arms. Everyone who follows them on social media knows that they have been smitten with each other ever since.

They tied the knot in Miami this past weekend. The photos from Instagram make it look like it was a jubilant occasion, and as TMZ noted they celebrated the nuptials with a game of beach volleyball on Sunday.