Richard Deitsch Leaving Sports Illustrated for The Athletic

Richard Deitsch is leaving Sports Illustrated for The Athletic, The Big Lead has learned. A spokesperson for The Athletic confirmed the news.

Deitsch joined SI in 1997, and for many years now has been a sports media reporter, columnist, and podcaster. He recently announced that he would be joining Sportsnet 590 in Toronto to do sports talk radio with Bob McCown and Stephen Brunt.

The Athletic, which is rapidly expanding and recently raised $20 million of new funding, has a strong foothold in Toronto; last July, Bloomberg noted that Toronto was its most successful market. Deitsch will continue to cover sports media.

The Athletic features a number of SI ex-pats. Paul Fichtenbaum, SI’s former editor-in-chief, is chief content officer there. Former SI writers Stewart Mandel and Seth Davis lead national college football and college basketball sites. George Dohrmann is a senior editor and writer. Lars Anderson, Phil Taylor, John Walters, and Jeff Pearlman also write there.