USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Selena Gomez Health Scare; Ndamukong Suh and Adrian Peterson Get Cut

PM Roundup: Selena Gomez Health Scare; Ndamukong Suh and Adrian Peterson Get Cut

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Selena Gomez Health Scare; Ndamukong Suh and Adrian Peterson Get Cut

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which saw its bubble burst during Selection Sunday.

Selena had a health scare: Selena Gomez apparently had a serious health scare after receiving a kidney transplant last summer. It was actually a life-threatening complication, but she managed to survive it. Luckily she’s healthy now.

Wolves video out now on apple -thank you to my Bay Area fam @colinseyes

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Ndamukong gone: The Miami Dolphins will cut defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Monday, as they continue to change their culture.

Peterson out too: The Arizona Cardinals will also make a move on Monday, cutting future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

March Madness Schedule, Announcers, and Point Spreads

The Lakers Would Be Stupid To Let Julius Randle Walk This Summer

Richard Deitsch Leaving Sports Illustrated for The Athletic

RG3 and Grete Sadeiko Got Married in Miami

Around the Sports Internet:

Tom Brady has opened up about the Patriots Super Bowl LII loss

WWE Fastlane Results

The five biggest NCAA Tournament snubs this year

The changes the Cleveland Cavaliers have to make before the postseason

Song of the Day:

, , , , , , , , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home