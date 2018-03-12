VIDEO: Tom Brady Shows Off Beer Chugging Prowess

Tom Brady was reputed to be a legendary beer chugger, but we’d never seen him in action. Stephen Colbert put him up to the task, and, yep, he doesn’t appear to possess a gag reflex.
