10 Worst Mascots In The 2018 NCAA Tournament

One of the joys of March Madness is getting introduced to all the crazy mascots you don’t get to see on a regular basis. With that in mind, here’s our list of the 10 worst mascots from the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

10. The Blue Blob, Xavier

It might be mildly endearing at first glance, but when you focus a bit more closely the Blue Blob actually just looks like someone accidentally washed Grover on hot. Once you see that, you can’t un-see it.

9. Brutus Buckeye, Ohio State

Brutus looks like someone took a mallet to Richie Rich’s head repeatedly, then handed him an “O” hat. Ohio State had dozens of options for its mascot and chose an “anthropomorphic buckeye nut.” That should tell you all you need to know about the university.