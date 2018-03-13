Aaron Rodgers 'Likes' Tweet Praising Jordy Nelson, Discounting Jimmy Graham

The Packers are making big moves in free agency, reaching agreements with Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson. This was not characteristic of the franchise under Ted Thompson, but Brian Gutekunst is making a splash. Unfortunately, a byproduct of these moves was the release of Jordy Nelson. Anybody who has watched the Packers knows that Rodgers and Nelson had a pretty special bond.

As ESPN employee Nick Loucks noticed, Aaron Rodgers ‘liked’ a tweet from Rich Eisen pertaining to the acquisition of Graham and release of Nelson:

Rodgers also liked this tweet from former Packers guard TJ Lang:

One of the best teammates I ever had.. the next team to land Jordy will not regret it. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) March 13, 2018

Rodgers has two years left on his deal, but he’s been involved in extension talks that everyone assumes make him the highest paid player in NFL history. Time will tell if he is upset enough about the loss of Nelson — and other matters like not being informed about the dismissal of his QB coach Alex Van Pelt — to not sign this extension this offseason. As a Packers fan, I’m hoping that these matters can be resolved.

UPDATE: Rodgers has posted a formal tribute to Jordy on Instagram: