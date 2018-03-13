Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Will Tiger Get a 9th Win at Bay Hill?

This week the PGA Tour heads to Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational where some guy named Tiger Woods will be playing a course he is very familiar with.

Woods has won at Bay Hill eight times in his career. This will be his first appearance at the event since the passing of Arnold Palmer, and for Woods, what better way could he honor The King than with a ninth win. Of course, he’ll have to continue the steady play we saw last week and he’ll be up against another spectacular field.

Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, and Patrick Reed are all showing up this week.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Tiger Woods +550 Jason Day +1200 Justin Rose +1200 Rory McIlroy +1600 Tommy Fleetwood +1800 Rickie Fowler +1800 Tyrrell Hatton +2000 Hideki Matsuyama +2200 Alex Noren +2200 Henrik Stenson +2500

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Sunday 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

No. 10 – 8:11 AM – Bubba Watson, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed

No. 10 – 8:23 AM – Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day

No. 1 – 12:56 PM – Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood

No. 1 – 1:08 PM – Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy

My Pick

“I guess, hello, world.”

Those now famous very first words from a young Tiger Woods seem to once again apply as Woods reintroduced himself to everyone last week at the Valspar Championship. He finished one-stroke behind winner Paul Casey over the weekend.

What I saw from Woods last week was solid play. He was timid off the tee and hit his irons a little more than he’ll be able to this week. He didn’t quite have his accuracy dialed in with his shorter irons on Sunday, but it felt like he was right on the verge of being that Tiger that we’ve watched win for so many years.

I expect nothing less from Woods than he likely expects of himself. Therefore, I will obviously be picking him to win this week.

Also…