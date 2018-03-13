John Calipari Calls Out Coach K Hypocrisy When It Comes to Getting Zion Williamson

At one time, Kentucky coach John Calipari was looked down on by Mike Krzyzewski for not doing things the “right way,” but as time has passed, it has become the only way.

GQ recently shadowed Calipari revealing how much he is bothered by the Duke Blue Devils. When asked why he was despised for taking advantage of the one-and-dones but now the method is accepted, he responded snarkily:

“It began to change because Duke did what we did,” adding, “And now it’s become respectable.”

Coach Cal claims he is happy that Coach K is now a proponent of the one-and-done. However, it sounds like sarcasm was not absent from the conversation:

“I’m happy they did it, so I can go about my business and not have to hear the crap about it—you don’t hear it any more. Five years ago, that’s all it was. When Duke did it, then it’s kind of gone away.”

While Calipari is probably still upset that the Duke program now looks like flaming hypocrites, it sounds like his real issue with the Blue Devils is that they won the rights to future one-and-done, Zion Williamson.

Williamson’s decision to attend Duke over Kentucky turned out to be history making as it will give Duke the top three recruits next season.

Calipari found this move the definition of inauthentic:

“I don’t sell, like, ‘When you come here, the university and the state will take care of you the rest of your life,’” and “You may buy that, and I’ve got some great property in some swampland down in Florida to sell you, too… We’re not trying to say this university or this state will take care of you the rest of your life. There’s no socialism here.”

The Kentucky coach comes across as bitter and unreasonable in this situation. If he was starting Williamson next season would he be making these claims? Unlikely. Calipari is starting to sound like the guy who created something, didn’t patent it, and now is seeing his invention defeat him.

It will be worth watching his reaction next season when the Wildcats open their season against the Blue Devils Nov. 6, in the State Farm Champions Classic, and Zion Williamson does this: