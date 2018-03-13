Jordy Nelson Should Sign With Patriots, Go Ring Chasing

Jordy Nelson has been released by the Green Bay Packers. After 10 seasons with the team, the 32-year-old wide receiver will hit free agency for the first time. It’s an absolute no-brainer where he should go: the New England Patriots.

On Tuesday the Patriots lost Danny Amendola to the Miami Dolphins. That opens up a spot on the roster for another receiver. With Julian Edelman on his way back from ACL surgery and Brandin Cooks coming off a mildly disappointing first season with the team, a steady veteran presence is needed in New England. Nelson fits that mold.

Despite having a disappointing season in 2017, Nelson is just one season removed from catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns. He can still get it done in the right system and with the right quarterback. With Tom Brady and Bill Belichick looking for another championship, adding a guy of Nelson’s stature makes a whole lot of sense.

Now that a ton of money has already been spent on the free agent market — a lot of it on younger receivers — Nelson probably won’t get the kind of big-money deal he’ll surely be looking for. He’s already made a decent chunk of cash during his career, so he might be best-served signing a one-year “prove it” deal and going after big money if he has a good season. If that’s the case, there is no reason not to ring-chase in New England.

Nelson would join a pass catching corps that has Cooks, Edelman, Chris Hogan and tight end Rob Gronkowski. His addition would make that group elite. He fits the culture in New England perfectly and would provide a big boost to the offense

This makes far too much sense not to happen. .