The NBA, as the old ads used to say, is fantastic. And what has made it even better through the years has been the players who haven’t been afraid to share a few words with their opponent during a game.

So let’s rank the top 20 trash talkers in NBA history.

20. Vernon Maxwell

“Mad Max” as he was affectionally known during his playing days wasn’t afraid to get in the face of anyone, especially when his jumper was falling.