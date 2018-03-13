WWE Said Ronda Rousey'd Be on Every Raw Till Mania, She Wasn't, Then They Deleted Story About It

About a week ago, WWE made a big announcement that Ronda Rousey would appear on every episode of Raw between then and WrestleMania. It took just one week for that proclamation to be null, as Raw came and went in Detroit last night with no Rousey.

Pro Wrestling Sheet noticed that WWE scrubbed its web site of its initial announcement:

Honestly, who knows whether Rousey had something come up or caught a quick cold or WWE just didn’t have anything to write about with her for the show, but it’s kind of amusing that WWE just scrubbed away their announcement.