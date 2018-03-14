2018 NCAA Tournament 1st Round Picks Against the Spread

Some could argue the NCAA Tournament is the last fun sports betting event until the NFL season starts. Sure, there’s the Masters and some NBA playoffs and even the NFL Draft, but nothing matches the volume of games spread out over nearly a dozen days. I had lucky first round runs in 2016 and 2017, which probably means regression to the mean is coming.
THURSDAY
Pennsylvania +15 vs Kansas
Seton Hall -2 vs NC State
Houston -4 vs San Diego State
Oklahoma +1.5 vs Rhode Island
Davidson +6 vs Kentucky
Alabama +2 vs Virginia Tech
Miami -2 vs Loyola
FRIDAY
Butler PK vs Arkansas
New Mexico St +5 vs Clemson
Texas Tech -11 vs Stephen F. Austin
West Virginia -10 vs Murray State
Texas A&M -3 vs Providence
Kansas State +1.5 vs Creighton
