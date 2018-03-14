2018 NCAA Tournament 1st Round Picks Against the Spread

Some could argue the NCAA Tournament is the last fun sports betting event until the NFL season starts. Sure, there’s the Masters and some NBA playoffs and even the NFL Draft, but nothing matches the volume of games spread out over nearly a dozen days. I had lucky first round runs in 2016 and 2017, which probably means regression to the mean is coming.

THURSDAY

Pennsylvania +15 vs Kansas

Seton Hall -2 vs NC State

Houston -4 vs San Diego State

Oklahoma +1.5 vs Rhode Island

Davidson +6 vs Kentucky

Alabama +2 vs Virginia Tech

Miami -2 vs Loyola

FRIDAY

Butler PK vs Arkansas

New Mexico St +5 vs Clemson

Texas Tech -11 vs Stephen F. Austin

West Virginia -10 vs Murray State

Texas A&M -3 vs Providence

Kansas State +1.5 vs Creighton