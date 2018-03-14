Barack Obama's Bracket Has Michigan State Winning It All, Which is Reckless

Some of us miss Barack Obama filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket and explaining his picks to Andy Katz. Not because it was particularly entertaining or helpful, but because of the predictable backlash from people incensed the then-president had taken 10 minutes of his day to goof around on some March Madness picks.

For the second consecutive year, Donald Trump, the current White House resident, has opted not to fill out a bracket. And that’s just as fine. No one should have particularly strong feelings either way. It just means that Obama retains the title of First Filler-Outer until his successor assumes the role.

So Michigan State, who Obama has winning it all, is America’s Team? That can’t possibly be correct. Now is not the time for MSU to assume such a mantle.

Things have been, uh, a bit rocky as of late.

Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

Look, this final result would be just fine with me. Actually more than fine. But it is a little reckless. The Spartans don’t have much in the way of quality wins this year, lack an identity, and have a difficult region with the likes of Duke and Kansas.

Thanks, Obama and all but it’s sort of troubling to see a president acting so unconventionally.