Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi Are Reportedly Already Married

Johnny Manzieland Bre Tiesi, engaged since last March, have already wed in a small private ceremony, according to a report from TMZ. It is unclear how many people were in attendance at the California courthouse where the couple made things official or even when this blessed union took place. The website cites multiple sources and says Tiesi is considering taking Manziel’s surname.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is attempting to mount a professional football comeback. No matter how far that road goes, it will begin in the developmental Spring League.

The happy couple is keeping open the option for a larger wedding celebration later this year. You know, when things calm down a bit.