VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Career Champions League Goal

Lionel Messi is alright at the soccer. I think he might make a career out of it.

On Wednesday during F.C. Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Chelsea, the Argentine scored twice, giving him 100 career goals in the competition.

In the 63rd minute, Messi reached the 100-goal mark by making a play out of nothing, then finishing it off with a nutmeg of Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois. It was a perfect example of how dangerous Messi is at all times.

Check this out:

What a night for Messi! He nutmegs Courtois AGAIN to score his second of the night and make it 3-0 for Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/jZ7obKb8NO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2018

Here’s a fun fact about that goal:

Lionel Messi scores his 100th career Champions League goal, joining Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players to reach that milestone. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2018

Because of course Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other player to reach that mark. There’s a reason Messi and Ronaldo are discussed as among the greatest players of all-time. And it’s fully deserved.

Barcelona beat Chelsea 4-1 on aggregate to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.