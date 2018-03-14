PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; Tyrann Mathieu Cut; Joe Thomas Retires

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is holed up in a bunker hiding from the horror that is Purdue Pete.

Olivia gets permed: Olivia Munn is apparently trying to bring back the perm. Not sure if I’m a fan.

Honey Badger set free: Tyrann Mathieu and the Arizona Cardinals couldn’t come to an agreement on a pay cut and he has been released.

Thomas calls it quits: Joe Thomas has retired after 11 NFL seasons. The future Hall of Famer is widely expected to go into broadcasting.

Tweet of the Day:

“It’s been an amazing ride for the last 11 years.” A message from @joethomas73 to the fans:#ThankYou73 pic.twitter.com/ukOEzQcUhw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 14, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Steve Alford Is A Terrible Basketball Coach And UCLA Deserves Better

What Could Rob Gronkowski’s Farewell Message to Danny Amendola Possibly Mean?

John Calipari Calls Out Coach K Hypocrisy When It Comes to Getting Zion Williamson

Aaron Rodgers ‘Likes’ Tweet Praising Jordy Nelson, Discounting Jimmy Graham

Around the Sports Internet:

How to use math to win your NCAA Tournament bracket pool

Who is winning and losing in NFL free agency so far

Klay Thompson is going to miss time with a fractured right thumb

Andrew Wiggins isn’t happy with his role on the Timberwolves

Song of the Day: