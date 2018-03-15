PM Roundup: Alexandra Daddario; NCAA Tournament Begins; Jordy Nelson To Oakland; NFL Free Agency Winners And Losers

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which totally still has a perfect bracket you guys.

Alex rocks awesome dress: Alexandra Daddario went to a party Wednesday night and…let’s just say she didn’t leave much to the imagination.

NCAA tourney madness: The most wonderful two days of the year are upon us as the 2018 NCAA Tournament has tipped off. Follow all the action here.

Jordy to Oakland: Jordy Nelson has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Oakland Raiders.

Winner and losers in free agency: The winners and losers from the first day of NFL free agency.

Tweet of the Day:

I don’t know how to tell this guy trying to give me his demo CD at the Austin Airport that he’s literally five feet away from Lynyrd Skynyrd. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 14, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Isaiah Thomas And Julius Randle Almost Fought On Lakers Bench

Does Andrew Wiggins Even Care About Winning? Doesn’t Seem So.

John Skipper: I Resigned After Cocaine Extortion Plot

Tiger Woods is Now the Betting Favorite to Win the Masters

Around the Sports Internet:

Joe McKnight’s killer gets 30 years in prison

Kirk Cousins may have forever changed the way NFL contracts are done

Colin Kaepernick is still out there trying to make an NFL return

Trae Young’s college career is over

Song of the Day: