Isaiah Thomas and Los Angeles Lakers teammate Julius Randle almost got into a fight Wednesday night.

During a TV timeout, ESPN’s cameras caught the two jawing at each other. Things got so heated they had to be separated by teammates.

Check it out:

It sure seems like wherever Thomas goes, drama follows.

The two seemed to work out their beef a few minutes later as they could be seen talking it out.

The Lakers trailed the Golden State Warriors 89-82 heading into the fourth quarter.