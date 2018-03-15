Tiger Woods is Now the Betting Favorite to Win the Masters

Tiger Woods opened his return at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a three-under 33 on the back nine (he started his day on the 10th hole). Brandon Harkins, has since moved to four-under to take the solo lead, but all cylinders appear to be firing for Tiger.

Just four days ago, after the Valspar Championship, Woods was 10/1 and third behind Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, to win The Masters in a few weeks. Obviously, that has since changed with his opening nine performance at Bay Hill.

2018 Masters updated T Woods 8/1

D Johnson 9/1

J Thomas 9/1

J Spieth 12/1

J Day 14/1

J Rahm 14/1

R McIlroy 16/1

J Rose 16/1

P Mickelson 16/1

R Fowler 18/1

B Watson 25/1

P Casey 25/1

S Garcia 30/1

H Matsuyama 30/1

T Fleetwood 30/1

M Leishman 40/1

A Noren 50/1

P Reed 50/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) March 15, 2018

Just because I can, I’m going to repost my pick for this week, so, without further adieu, here is what I wrote on Tuesday.

My Pick “I guess, hello, world.” Those now famous very first words from a young Tiger Woods seem to once again apply as Woods reintroduced himself to everyone last week at the Valspar Championship. He finished one-stroke behind winner Paul Casey over the weekend. What I saw from Woods last week was solid play. He was timid off the tee and hit his irons a little more than he’ll be able to this week. He didn’t quite have his accuracy dialed in with his shorter irons on Sunday, but it felt like he was right on the verge of being that Tiger that we’ve watched win for so many years. I expect nothing less from Woods than he likely expects of himself. Therefore, I will obviously be picking him to win this week.

While there is no guarantee that Tiger will win this week, he just made a double-bogey after hitting a drive OB on the par-4 third hole, he appears to be feeling it and as I have written many times before, there is no reason to believe that he will never win again.