TNT Camera Angle at Boise Site is From a Shockingly High Altitude

Six of this weekend’s 32 games will be broadcast from this borderline unbelievable camera angle in Boise. So you’d better get used to it, no matter how jarring it is upon first look. Here’s a few grabs from the Gonzaga-UNCG game from the position, presumably scouted out by Felix Baumgartner.

What a weird time for an Iba-Gallagher Arena tribute.

It’s especially difficult to track the ball for the teams moving right to left across the screen because the orange rim blends into the orange baseline.

Not the greatest situation, but it’s tough to get too bent out of shape during the exciting early stages of March Madness.