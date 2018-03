Donte Ingram sank a long three-pointer with .3 seconds remaining as Loyola stunned Miami, 64-62. The Ramblers overcame a late deficit and pulled even on a beautifully executed play resulting in a Clayton Custer triple with 1:17 to play. It was at that point that the underdog March Madness vibes began to rattle the bones.

Not technically a buzzer-beater but no one likes a stickler.