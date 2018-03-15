NCAAB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Rhode Island's Fatts Russell Readies Acting Reel for Next Year's Oscars

Trae Young earned two first-half offensive fouls against Rhode Island for pushing off. His teammate Jordan Shephard earned another for putting his arm on Fatts Russell. Gravity — and Russell’s intense theatrical training — did the rest.

The Sooners lead at half, 35-31.

