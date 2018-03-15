VIDEO: Rob Gray's Layup Climbed Over the Rim, Capping Bonkers Final Sequence Between Houston and San Diego State

Rob Gray scored 39 points, including a game-winning layup with 1.1 seconds remaining to will Houston over San Diego State , 67-65. The shot capped a wild final minute-plus that saw three three-pointers and everyone wanting to be the hero.

But there could only be one, and fittingly, it was Gray, who scored 23 of Houston’s 28 second-half points.

Aztecs’ Devin Watson tied things up with a triple with 1:18 to play. Gray answered with one of his own at the 49-second mark. Watson answered with 36 ticks to play, setting up the Cougars guard’s determined scoop.