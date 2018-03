Zhaire Smith has already thrown down the dunk of the 2018 NCAA Tournament and we just started the first day. Texas Tech’s freshman guard finished off an absolutely insane spinning alley-oop during the Red Raiders’ first round matchup with Stephen F. Austin on Thursday and it deserves a look.

Check this out:

And another angle:

MAN. That was awesome.

Smith is one of the best dunkers in college basketball, so we shouldn’t be too surprised by this.