Watch: Tiger Woods Drains 71-Foot Putt to Take Lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods got off to a very hot start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Woods started on the back-nine and made three birdies to climb to three-under par. He made the turn and then made a very unfortunate bogey on the par-4 third hole after his tee ball was deemed to be just out of bounds.

That didn’t seem to bother him much as he birdied the next hole and then, after adding a second birdie on the sixth hole, showed us a little bit of that Tiger Woods magic with a 71 foot putt on the par-3 seventh hole.

It’s great to see that smile!

Jimmy Walker answered and moved to five-under alone at the top of the leaderboard shortly after Tiger’s putt.