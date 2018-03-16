NBA USA Today Sports

LeBron James Responds to Heckler: "At Your Mama's House."

LeBron James is no stranger to hecklers, but one heckler apparently isn’t getting away with it. During free throw attempts from Damian Lillard, the heckler asked for an update on LeBron’s former teammate:

Fan: “Hey LeBron, where’s Kyrie?” LeBron: “At your mama’s house.” 😂

That is LeBron answering the question with the non-original, “At your mama’s house.”

It is safe to assume LeBron had no interest in talking about Kyrie Irving last night.

It also turns out LeBron is pretty proud of his comeback, liking the Instagram post quoting his slick ways.

LeBron may have won the war of words, but lost the game to Portland, 113-105.

 

