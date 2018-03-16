PM Roundup: Bella Thorne; Isaac Haas Out For Tournament; Marshall Shocks The Shockers

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is that annoying guy who doesn’t watch games but is dominating your bracket pool.

Bella does Shape: Bella Thorne is on the cover of the April issue of Shape magazine. She shot a behind the scenes video discussing it.

Haas done for tournament: Purdue senior center Isaac Haas has a broken elbow and is out for the season.

Marshall shocks Wichita: The 13th-seeded Marshall Thundering Herd took down the fourth-seeded Wichita State Shockers on Friday in a huge upset. A controversial replay at the end of the game may have seriously cost WSU.

Tweet of the Day:

pic.twitter.com/uLmSSXInz4 — Charlotte "Ask Me About My Bracket" Wilder (@TheWilderThings) March 16, 2018

Around the Sports Internet:

North America (U.S., Mexico and Canada together) and Morocco have officially submitted their bids for the 2026 World Cup

Vontaze Burfict has been suspended again, this time for PEDs

Tiger Woods is in the hunt again this weekend

Texans owner Bob McNair was deposed in Colin Kaepernick’s collusion case against the NFL

