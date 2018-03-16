VIDEO: Buffalo Bulls Mafia Celebrates Arizona Upset Only Way It Knows How

Upstate New York has singlehandedly swept the state of Arizona out of the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse edged Arizona State in Dayton earlier this week and Buffalo pantsed Arizona in humiliating fashion last night.

People in that part of the country are celebrating in the only way they know how: by jumping through tables with no regard for the elements. And because it’s a feel-good story, let’s highlight one guy in particular.

That’s Kyle Hughes, the University of Buffalo senior who went viral for his crazed, pizza-fueled celebration after nailing a halfcourt shot last month. What a stretch he’s having. Who knows what he’ll do if the Bulls stun Kentucky and advance to the Sweet 16.