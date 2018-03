Day One of the NCAA Tournament is over. Day Two tips in just a few precious hours. Day Three’s television schedule is below.

Villanova vs. Alabama, 12:10 p.m., CBS

Rhode Island vs. Duke, approx. 2:45 p.m., CBS

Buffalo vs. Kentucky, 5:15 p.m., CBS

Tennessee vs. Loyola, 6:10 p.m., TNT

Kansas vs. Seton Hall, 7:10 p.m., TBS

Gonzaga vs. Ohio State, approx. 7:45 p.m., CBS

Florida vs. Texas Tech, approx. 8:40 p.m., TNT

Houston vs. Michigan, approx. 9:40 p.m, TBS