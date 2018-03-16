NCAAB USA Today Sports

Nevada Coach Eric Musselman Dropped Multiple F-Bombs On National TV

Eric Musselman was clearly excited his Nevada team knocked off Texas in overtime during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament on Friday. In fact, he was so excited, he wound up dropping a ton of f-bombs on national television when he ran into his team’s locker room.

Enjoy (and obviously, consider this a language warning):

And a slightly clearer version if you missed it the first time:

He’s pretty f***ing excited if you ask me.

(H/T to Keith Mullet for the video)

